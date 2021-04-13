Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 871 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $364.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.72.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,064 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

