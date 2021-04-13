Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

