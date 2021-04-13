Homeros (HMR) Trading Up 6.9% This Week

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Homeros has a market cap of $29.69 million and $6.72 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00053564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00084169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.01 or 0.00622779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00033217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00039417 BTC.

Homeros Profile

HMR is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

