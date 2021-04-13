HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.28% of HomeStreet worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in HomeStreet by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HomeStreet by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 146,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 244,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of HMST opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $935.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,669.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,530.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325 over the last ninety days. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

