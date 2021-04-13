HOMIHELP (HOMI) Reaches Market Cap of $2.34 Million

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $78.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. One HOMIHELP coin can currently be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00003198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00059059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00019954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00089162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.89 or 0.00638703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00039330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00031754 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

HOMIHELP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

