Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.16. The company had a trading volume of 131,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $229.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.75 and its 200-day moving average is $200.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

