Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.
Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.16. The company had a trading volume of 131,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $229.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.75 and its 200-day moving average is $200.03.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
Read More: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.