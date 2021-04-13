HOQU (HQX) One Day Volume Tops $680,561.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a market capitalization of $431,268.44 and $680,561.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00055699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00019529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00084197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.19 or 0.00628182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00032451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00037983 BTC.

About HOQU

HQX is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

