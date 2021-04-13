Horizen (ZEN) Hits Market Cap of $963.86 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $87.86 or 0.00138780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $963.86 million and $83.27 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.96 or 0.00358505 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.33 or 0.00179026 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001805 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,970,888 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

