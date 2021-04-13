Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.37

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.37 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 7.95 ($0.10), with a volume of 6,539,402 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.00, a current ratio of 20.50 and a quick ratio of 17.72. The company has a market capitalization of £128.16 million and a P/E ratio of -39.75.

About Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It holds 100% interests in the Araguaia nickel project; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

