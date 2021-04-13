Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hoshizaki in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hoshizaki from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Hoshizaki alerts:

Shares of HSHZY stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929. Hoshizaki has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $26.37.

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.