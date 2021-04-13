Hostess Brands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,097 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,204% compared to the typical daily volume of 124 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 282,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth about $409,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

