Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.34

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $5.25. Houston Wire & Cable shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 237,410 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $88.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Houston Wire & Cable alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWCC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 108,398 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 400,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 31,908 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 300,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 31,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houston Wire & Cable Co engages in the provision of industrial products including electrical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware and related services. Its products include continuous and interlocked armor cable, control and power cable, electronic wire and cable, flexible and portable cords, instrumentation and thermocouple cable, lead and high-temperature cable, medium voltage cable, wire rope and wire rope slings, nylon slings, chains, and shackles.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Houston Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.