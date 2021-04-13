HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,856 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,916 shares during the period. HP makes up about 2.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of HP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.15.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $33.18.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

