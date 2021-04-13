HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HPX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,100. HPX has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

