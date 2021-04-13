HTMLCOIN (HTML) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $17.17 million and approximately $50,895.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,979.00 or 1.00052784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00037032 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.99 or 0.00457523 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.15 or 0.00313213 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.04 or 0.00746736 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00137854 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004055 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

