Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Get Hub Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,726. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $68.91.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,765,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,954 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.