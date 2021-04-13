Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $79.00 at Susquehanna

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HUBG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $67.26. The company had a trading volume of 211,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,603. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.36. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $68.91.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,765,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,109,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Hub Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 34,954 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after buying an additional 105,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.