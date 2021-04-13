Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,564 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $25,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwood Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,694,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15,048.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 707,300 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $12,487,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,726,000 after buying an additional 484,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,767,000 after buying an additional 375,744 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 201.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

