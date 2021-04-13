Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

BOSSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

BOSSY opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $8.90.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

