Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

BOSSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

BOSSY opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $8.90.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.