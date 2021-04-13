Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 709.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,117 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $24,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,909,716,000 after buying an additional 125,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Humana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Humana by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,958,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.38.

HUM opened at $413.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.54 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

