Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Update

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the March 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hummingbird Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

HUMRF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,997. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

