Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Hunter Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,501. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88. Hunter Technology has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.50.
Hunter Technology Company Profile
Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Hunter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.