Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Hunter Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,501. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88. Hunter Technology has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Hunter Technology Company Profile

Hunter Oil Corp. acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Enhanced Oil Resources Inc and changed its name to Hunter Oil Corp. in August 2016. Hunter Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

