Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $205.78

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 205.78 ($2.69) and traded as high as GBX 281.50 ($3.68). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 267 ($3.49), with a volume of 140,217 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hunting presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 270.63 ($3.54).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 266.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 205.78. The company has a market cap of £440.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.05%.

In other news, insider Carol Chesney acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

About Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

