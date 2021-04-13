Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.29% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $23,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Boston Partners increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,321,000 after purchasing an additional 130,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after buying an additional 374,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,766,000 after buying an additional 112,764 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 537,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,599,000 after buying an additional 106,828 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 281,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $210.27 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $210.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,016.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.