Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $25,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 69,980 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $210.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.69. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $210.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,016.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HII. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

