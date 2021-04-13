Huntington National Bank Acquires 27,414 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,414 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $24,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 32,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average is $126.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

