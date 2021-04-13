Huntington National Bank Buys 11,133 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $214.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

