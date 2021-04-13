Huntington National Bank Buys 33,992 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 13,914.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.42.

NUE opened at $80.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

