Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern stock opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

