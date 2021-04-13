Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $11,012,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $1,404,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 78.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 132.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.73.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.