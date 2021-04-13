Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

NYSE:BDX opened at $247.41 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

