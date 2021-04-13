Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 102,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,490,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $378.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.39 and its 200 day moving average is $340.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $249.38 and a fifty-two week high of $378.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

