Huntington National Bank Has $11.55 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $261,919,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after buying an additional 535,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.66 and a 200-day moving average of $137.34. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.