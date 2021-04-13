Huntington National Bank Has $14.27 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,295 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $14,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $87.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

