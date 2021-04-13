Huntington National Bank Has $15.41 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,333 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $15,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.79 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.28.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

