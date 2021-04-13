Huntington National Bank Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

NYSE:MMC opened at $126.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average of $114.88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $126.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.