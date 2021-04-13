Huntington National Bank Has $7.89 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,294,000 after purchasing an additional 84,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aflac by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after buying an additional 71,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,280,000 after buying an additional 126,129 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Truist increased their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

