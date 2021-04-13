Huntington National Bank Has $7 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.52.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.