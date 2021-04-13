Huntington National Bank Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRU stock opened at $95.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of -265.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $95.75.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

