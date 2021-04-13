Huntington National Bank Has $9.33 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,358 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $137.44 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

