Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $14,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.95.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $143.52 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

