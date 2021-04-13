Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $974,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of MO stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.