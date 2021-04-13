Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.15% of Cincinnati Financial worth $24,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.11. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

