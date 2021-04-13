Huntington National Bank Purchases 16,914 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 21,966.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,914 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $24,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,572 shares of company stock valued at $25,493,143. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,539.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $728.00 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,440.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,379.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

