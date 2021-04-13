Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $63,585,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $226.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.25 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.56 and a 200 day moving average of $211.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.