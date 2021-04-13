Huntington National Bank Sells 1,058 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. United Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 40.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $271.55 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $147.37 and a 52 week high of $276.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.80 and its 200-day moving average is $241.40. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

