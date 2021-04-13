Huntington National Bank Sells 1,143 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

Mastercard stock opened at $379.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.75.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 755,220 shares of company stock valued at $249,649,372. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

