Huntington National Bank Sells 13,231 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,231 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3,813.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

