Huntington National Bank Sells 27,189 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 27,189 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 88.8% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 197,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. The company has a market cap of $244.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

