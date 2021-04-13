Huntington National Bank Sells 2,751 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.04.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $113.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of 147.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $113.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average of $100.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.